VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Holdings Raised by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of HYD opened at $50.39 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
