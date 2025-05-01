iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

