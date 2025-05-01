Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 165,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Perimeter Solutions makes up 1.9% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRM. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,899 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRM

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.