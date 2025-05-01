Third Point LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 925,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,946,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.2% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Capital One Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,915,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

