CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.92 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 2442980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

CF Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in CF Industries by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 280,535 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

