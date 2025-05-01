Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Kirby comprises 0.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $74,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kirby by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,712,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 352,144 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 202,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,749,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

