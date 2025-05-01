Novo Holdings A S Sells 48,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Novo Holdings A S lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Novo Holdings A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

