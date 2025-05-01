3,900 Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,520,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 40,346 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.87. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

