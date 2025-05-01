Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter.

PTRB stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

