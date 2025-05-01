Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $563.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

