Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Position Lifted by Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 272.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,825 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 6.3% of Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.72% of Smartsheet worth $56,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 592.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

