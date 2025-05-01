Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 222.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 427,819 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $28,863.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146,241 shares in the company, valued at $28,201,400.68. The trade was a 0.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DSM opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

