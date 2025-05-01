Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 234.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,297 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of Service Properties Trust worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,999.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

