Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

