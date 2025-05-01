Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Cardinal Health worth $359,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,309,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $246,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

