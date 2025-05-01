Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 799,987 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,987 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,269,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981,517 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,068,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after buying an additional 625,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,339,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

