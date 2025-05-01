Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 4.7% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $170,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $627.47 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.32 and its 200 day moving average is $616.22.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.