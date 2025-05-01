LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,864,000 after buying an additional 143,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,193,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,777,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,160,000 after purchasing an additional 342,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $51.07 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

