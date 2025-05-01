Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ryder System by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.58 and a twelve month high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

