Palestra Capital Management LLC Makes New $117.67 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 712,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,669,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 3.2% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

