Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 851 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $557.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

