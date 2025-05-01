Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 220 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,392.55. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,032,740 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

