Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.63% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $2,510,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Get SIM Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

SIMA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

About SIM Acquisition Corp. I

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIM Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIM Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.