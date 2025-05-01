Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $15.34 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 244.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $35,441,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $2,447,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

