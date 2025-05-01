250,000 Shares in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,558,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OACCU opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on June 28, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

