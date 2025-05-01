LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $509.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

