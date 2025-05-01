American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American International Group were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

