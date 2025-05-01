Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,136,549 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,688,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136,549 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,205,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance
DUHP opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.99.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
