Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 225,475 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,475 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $150,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

USMV opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.