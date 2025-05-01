Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.970-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.760-7.940 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $225.42 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average is $242.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.56.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

