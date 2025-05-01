Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $287.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $225.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.48. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after buying an additional 1,429,537 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,370,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after acquiring an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

