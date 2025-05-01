Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BIV stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

