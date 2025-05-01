124,673 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Purchased by Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,099,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,644 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,279,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 951,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 665,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $3,963,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 229,936 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

GATO opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

