Divisar Capital Management LLC Purchases 611,811 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,811 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce accounts for 2.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of BigCommerce worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 154.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.9% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 175,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.17.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,131.12. The trade was a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

