Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $193.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

