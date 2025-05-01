Bison Wealth LLC Sells 6,508 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

SYK stock opened at $374.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.50. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.53.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

