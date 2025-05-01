Voleon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 796,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,285,000 after buying an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $9,830,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 797.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $252.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,059.17. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,911.80. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

View Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.