Triumph Capital Management Purchases 3,749 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,681,000. Amundi raised its stake in Comcast by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after buying an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Comcast by 55,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

