12,260 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after buying an additional 977,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after buying an additional 314,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after buying an additional 177,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.