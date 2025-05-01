Raffles Associates LP Invests $544,000 in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.25% of Norwood Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWFL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Norwood Financial by 250.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle acquired 2,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $67,740.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,890.24. This trade represents a 20.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $82,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NWFL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,501.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Norwood Financial had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 1,377.78%.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

