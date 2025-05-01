Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

