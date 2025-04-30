SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

