Navigoe LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Navigoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

