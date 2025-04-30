391,160 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by Navigoe LLC

Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 391,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,878,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Navigoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after buying an additional 1,514,650 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,410,000 after buying an additional 161,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,688,000 after acquiring an additional 350,882 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

