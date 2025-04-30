Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises 1.0% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Eight 31 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 31,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

