Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

