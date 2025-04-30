Wick Capital Partners LLC Purchases 37,040 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1,104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 207,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $190.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $197.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

