One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capri by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Capri Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.