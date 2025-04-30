Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 766,049 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,232,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,385,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

