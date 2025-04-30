Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $344,530,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $475.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.82 and a 200-day moving average of $499.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

